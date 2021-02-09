The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information as to the whereabouts of Michael “Mike” Wiegel, 50, who failed to return home Sunday.
Wiegel left his home on Piburn Flats and was last seen walking at around 1 p.m. Sunday. He was reported as overdue Monday and deputies have been searching the area with Wiegel’s family, but had not as of Tuesday morning located him.
He was last seen wearing a red coat, black Levi jeans and tan boots. If you see him or know where he may be, contact Delta County Dispatch at 970-874-2015 any time day or night.
