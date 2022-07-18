Delta inmate captured in New Mexico after cutting ankle monitor, fleeing in SUV

A Delta Correctional Center inmate who cut off his ankle monitor and departed his jobsite in a reportedly stolen vehicle was quickly recaptured on Saturday.
Timothy O’Brien, 56, was found and arrested in Farmington, New Mexico, the afternoon of July 16.
The prison system issued an alert at 2 p.m. Saturday, which stated O’Brien had cut off his ankle monitor and stolen a vehicle at his assigned worksite. He was known to have been in Durango at about 11:45 that morning, presumably in the white Suburban he is accused of taking.
By 4 p.m., O’Brien had been captured in Farmington. He is to be returned to Colorado to face charges related to the escape.
The circumstances of his capture were not provided in the state's alert.
According to the state’s online inmate database, O’Brien was serving time for offenses in Chaffee County. He was up for a parole hearing next year.
Colorado Department of Corrections officials did not immediately respond to emails seeking additional information Monday.
The prison, a minimum-security facility in the desert outside of Delta, referred questions to DOC spokespeople.
O’Brien’s is among the rare escapes from Delta Correctional Center.
In 2016, a convicted burglar who also was serving time for assault walked off his worksite and jumped a fence. He was captured within the hour.
In 2005, two inmates escaped at different times. A man serving time for trespassing was captured one day later at a taco restaurant. The second inmate, who was serving a sentence for forgery, hopped aboard a slow-moving coal train, only to be spotted by a corrections officer who was waiting at a train crossing and saw the man still in his prison uniform.
In 2003, an inmate escaped and was on the lam for almost a month before he was captured near Eckert.
