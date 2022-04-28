One person tested positive for influenza A (H5) after exposure to poultry at a commercial farm in Montrose County that were infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza.
The person, an inmate at the Delta Correctional facility, was working with poultry at the farm as part of a pre-release program. He is said to be mostly symptom-free and is isolating after receiving an antiviral drug.
The state said in a Thursday, April 29, announcement that a single nasal sample from the man, who is younger than 40, detected the presence of influenza A. He was negative after repeat testing and the Colorado Department of Agriculture says the virus might have been present in his nose without causing infection.
The department did not identify the poultry facility, however, an outbreak of confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) last week caused 60,000 poultry at Foster Farms in Montrose County to be euthanized and triggered multiple other protocols to arrest the virus’ spread.
As well, the state placed a portion of northern Montrose County and parts of Delta County under a quarantine that restricts commercial and backyard poultry growers from taking birds, eggs, manure and related poultry materials onto or off of their property.
The state said Thursday that all people who were working with the poultry at the affected farm were provided with personal protective equipment.
Scientists believe that the risk to people is low as H5 flu viruses spread among wild birds and poultry. They do not normally infect humans or spread from person-to-person. There are currently no known cases of this H5 flu virus spreading among people. There are no other confirmed human cases in Colorado or the United States at this time.
This positive result is due to direct exposure to infected poultry at the commercial farm in Montrose County, the state said.
“We want to reassure Coloradans that the risk to them is low,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, in the announcement.
“I am grateful for the seamless collaboration between the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), Department of Corrections, Department of Agriculture, and CDPHE, as we continue to monitor this virus and protect all Coloradans.”
While human infections of the H5 viruses are rare, direct exposure to infected birds increases that risk. Infected birds shed flu viruses in their saliva, mucous, and feces. Public health officials in the United Kingdom confirmed H5N1 virus in January 2022 in a person who was asymptomatic and had direct contact with infected birds.
People should avoid contact with poultry that appear ill or are dead, and avoid contact with surfaces that appear to be contaminated with feces from wild or domestic birds.
If you must handle sick or dead poultry, wear gloves and wash your hands with soap and water afterwards.
If possible, wear respiratory protection such as a medical facemask and eye protection such as goggles. The CDC also has guidance for specific groups of people with exposure to poultry, including poultry workers and people responding to poultry outbreaks. The CDC will continue to provide further updates to the situation and update guidance as needed.
It is safe to eat properly handled and cooked poultry and poultry products in the United States. The proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees (F) kills bacteria and viruses, including H5N1 viruses.
Learn more about avian influenza and how to report unusual bird deaths on the CDA website at ag.colorado.gov/hpai.
It is important for veterinarians and producers to report any suspicious disease events in poultry flocks to the State Veterinarian’s Office at 303-869-9130. If it is after hours, the voicemail message will indicate which veterinarian is on call.
If you have sick birds or birds that have died from unknown causes, help is available at the Colorado Avian Health Call Line at Colorado State University Their number is 970-297-4008.
To report suspected avian flu in wild birds, contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife at 970-252-6000.
The most important component of ensuring your continuity of business in an outbreak is to enroll in Secure Food Supply and have a biosecurity plan in place. For more information, contact dave.dice@state.co.us or 303-263-2407.