An independent, external investigation is underway concerning Delta-Montrose Electric Association CEO Jasen Bronec, DMEA Board President Bill Patterson said Tuesday.

Bronec remains employed at the cooperative. Patterson referred all further questions to the board’s general counsel.

The attorney, Jeffrey Hurd, confirmed Bronec went on a leave of absence that began Friday, March 12. He could not comment as to whether the leave is paid or unpaid, or on the investigation and what entity or person might be involved in it.

DMEA’s board has asked Virginia Harman, chief operating officer, to be acting CEO in the interim. Kent Blackwell has been named acting president for the cooperative’s wholly owned fiber subsidiary, Elevate Fiber.

“Right now, from the co-op’s perspective, the most important thing members should know is they can continue to expect the same great services from DMEA and Elevate. This won’t change,” Hurd said.

Bronec was hired in 2014 as CEO and general manager for DMEA. After Elevate Fiber launched, he was president for that entity.

