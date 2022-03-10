Family Heritage Day will be celebrated at the Delta County Historical Museum this Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.
The museum is participating in the celebration of Genealogy Month with the Delta Library District and the Hotchkiss –Crawford Historical Museum. On this day, as well as others during open hours, the Delta Museum volunteer archive team and Curator will assist in researching local family heritage. A written request can be made to research those records for families raised in the local area. Admission will be free on Saturday.
Available are a multitude of resources including individual, family and business files, phone and year books, newspapers, 5,000 photographs, obituary and funeral announcements and cemetery records as well as numerous history books available to be read at the museum. Also the Genealogy Society meets at the museum on the second Tuesday of the month at 10a.m., should those interested want assistance with their research.
The Delta Library will be providing forms to map one’s family tree including those members in the United States and a second from foreign countries. They have access to Ancestry.com to Library card holders
For further information contact the Delta Museum during open hours: Wednesday through Saturday from noon - 4 p.m. (except Wednesday when it is closed at 3 p.m.) at 874-8721, or Maryann at the library at 874-9630. The museum is located at 251 Meeker St., Delta.
