The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests in cooperation with the Army National Guard announce the Delta–Nucla road (25 Mesa road) re-surfacing project.
The project consists of reconditioning the roadbed including the ditches and shoulders. The purpose of the project is to re-establish the road template and surface the roadway with aggregate for an improved driving surface and long-term maintenance needs.
Construction will begin June 7 and start at milepost 22.3 and end at the intersection of Delta–Nulca road and National Forest System Road #402 (Divide road). The project is expected to continue through June 17.
Visitors and recreationalists can expect one-hour traffic delays Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Visitors should pay attention to and obey all traffic signs when traveling in or near these areas. Please exercise extreme caution as heavy equipment will be entering and exiting the roadway.
For additional information, project updates or questions please contact Chris Phelps at 970-874-6716 or Christopher.phelps@usda.gov.
