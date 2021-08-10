Delta police, bystander sledgehammer way into home where woman was being strangled

A timely call and a sledgehammer helped save the life of a Delta woman who was attacked after stepping out of her bathtub late Aug. 4.
Delta Police Department officers responding to calls about a woman in danger used a sledgehammer to force entry into the woman’s home. There, they allegedly found Warren H. Miller, 41, on top of the woman who lived there, with his hands around her neck as she lay “unresponsive, limp, as if she had no life left inside her,” an arrest affidavit says.
Miller, who was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, was charged formally with attempted first-degree murder, Assistant District Attorney Rob Zentner said.
“I believe the evidence supports the charge of attempted first-degree murder and I believe he acted with intent and deliberation,” Zenter said Tuesday.
Miller was also charged with a crime of violence, because the woman sustained serious bodily injury, and because the ADA alleges Miller used his hands as a deadly weapon.
Miller was also charged with second-degree assault, strangulation; second-degree assault on a peace officer; obstructing a peace officer and non-injury child abuse. He was jailed on a bond of $100,000 cash-only. His next court appearance is Aug. 24.
Late Aug. 4, a neighbor of the woman’s heard her screaming for help in the 600 block of U.S. 50 and called police.
When Delta Police Department Officer Bradley Bardessona arrived, he saw the witness outside, who informed him his neighbors were fighting and that his female neighbor was “being choked out,” an affidavit states.
Bardessona heard a man inside the home screaming obscenities, which continued when Bardessona called out to him. When Sgt. John Laiminger arrived, he gave the order to break in the door, with permission from the neighbor, who was also the property owner. The man handed officers a sledgehammer, which one used to break open the door. Bardessona followed his sergeant and Officer Mark Bowen into the home with his weapon drawn.
A man, later alleged to be Miller, was on top of a limp and unresponsive woman, with his hands around her neck from the back.
When ordered to show his hands, Miller ignored the officers and kicked Bowen, the affidavit alleges.
Bardessona fired a Taser, but the probes struck something in Miller’s pocket, deflecting the shock. The officer then drive-stunned Miller twice to get him to cooperate.
The woman was unconscious, “very blue” and bleeding from her head and face. As Bowen prodded and talked to her, the woman came to, vomiting, but was unable to speak. Bardessona noticed multiple bruises on her arms, wrists and throat.
“I reassured her that medical was on the way and that I was not leaving her,” he wrote.
In the hospital later, she told Bardessona she had expected to die that night.
She did not remember all of the incident, but said that she’d heard Miller yelling at someone, so she got out of her bathtub to tell him to calm down. When she walked into the kitchen, Miller began hurling invectives at her, and when she said she was going to call police and tried to leave the room, Miller allegedly hit her.
To avoid a second blow, she went to the floor, with Miller on top of her, the affidavit stays.
(Woman) stated that she was in the fetal position in an attempt to claw her way away from Warren. (She) was scratching Warren everywhere she could get a chance to,” Bardessona wrote.
“Warren then reached up with two hands and (allegedly) began to choke (her) with both hands around her throat area. (She) stated that Warren was using a lot of pressure and she lost her eyesight and ability to move.”
The woman told Bardessona she was in the process of divorcing Miller.
“He was going to kill me, I know it,” she said, per the affidavit and when asked if she had ever been so frightened before, said “No, tonight I was going to die, I just know it.”
Delta Police Chief Luke Fedler praised the neighbor/property owner, who called for help.
“I was shocked by the incident as a whole,” he said.
“ … Thank goodness (he called). I don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t have called.”
Fedler also praised his officers.
“I’m very impressed with my officers. They did everything they needed to do and in my mind, it was textbook on how they were trained,” he said.
