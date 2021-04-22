Staff Report
In anticipation of being listed as a COVID-19 outbreak site, the Delta Police Department is closing its administrative office to the public, as well as implementing remote work; work from patrol vehicles; adjusting shifts; mask-wearing and increased sanitization steps. Officers and employees must wear masks when interacting with the general public.
The Delta Police Department is still providing all services. Contact Delta County Dispatch at 970-874-2015 to reach an officer.
The City of Delta in announcing the administrative office closure, also thanked the Delta County School District for providing testing kits. The police department staff has begun testing at the start of each shift to help identify anyone that may be ill with COVID prior to beginning their work day to further minimize contact with others.
The City of Delta has provided vaccine information to all employees and encourage them to talk with the healthcare provider and consider getting the vaccine if they have not already done so.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.