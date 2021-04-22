Staff Report

In anticipation of being listed as a COVID-19 outbreak site, the Delta Police Department is closing its administrative office to the public, as well as implementing remote work; work from patrol vehicles; adjusting shifts; mask-wearing and increased sanitization steps. Officers and employees must wear masks when interacting with the general public.

The Delta Police Department is still providing all services. Contact Delta County Dispatch at 970-874-2015 to reach an officer.

The City of Delta in announcing the administrative office closure, also thanked the Delta County School District for providing testing kits. The police department staff has begun testing at the start of each shift to help identify anyone that may be ill with COVID prior to beginning their work day to further minimize contact with others.

The City of Delta has provided vaccine information to all employees and encourage them to talk with the healthcare provider and consider getting the vaccine if they have not already done so.

Tags

Load comments