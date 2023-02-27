Delta police are searching for an individual who may have fired upon another man early Monday, Feb. 27, wounding him in the arm and chest.
As of Monday afternoon, the possible shooter remained at large and updated information was not immediately available.
According to a press release from the Delta Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 a.m. to reports of a gunshot being heard in the area of H-25 Lane and U.S. 50. They found an injured man who had apparently sustained gunshots to his upper right arm and chest.
He told them he was walking down the road when an unknown man shot him, then ran north.
The injured man was transported to Delta Health, then later to St. Mary's in Grand Junction, where he was reportedly in stable condition.
During the initial response, a shelter in place order was sent out to residences within a half-mile, via the Delta County Emergency Alert system. Police later lifted the order after determining there was no known threat to anyone else in the area.
Police remained on the scene later Monday.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the police at 970-874-7676.
