Delta Police seek info in weekend shootings that damaged home and cars

The Delta Police Department is seeking information about two separate incidents involving gunfire over the weekend.
On Friday, April 10, at approximately 11:34 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of U.S. 50 on multiple reports of hearing shots fired in the area. Officers located a residence at which two vehicles had been damaged by about three shots. The home was struck twice. Five people were in the residence at the time. No injuries were reported or observed.
On Saturday, April 11, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Garnet Mesa Estates, Willow Wood and Cypress Wood Lanes on multiple reports of hearing shots fired and a sedan type vehicle leaving the area.
Officers spoke with multiple people from several homes in the area. No injuries were reported or observed. The exact location of the discharge was not located until the following morning when 8 spent shell casings were located in the street in the 700 block of Cypress Wood Lane.
Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to call Detective Sgt. Jarod Lane at 970-874-7676 or Delta County Dispatch at 970-2015 or report the information anonymously through Crime Stopper at 970-874-8810 anytime.
If information received through Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest or conviction, the tipster may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.