Injuries a man sustained in a reported shooting that kept Delta police busy Monday — and a town on edge — appear to have been self-inflicted, according to new information from the Delta Police Department.
Officers responded early Feb. 27 upon reports that a man was shot near U.S. 50 and H25 Road in Delta. There, they found a man with gunshot wounds, who reportedly told them an unknown man had shot him, then fled the scene.
At the start of the investigation Monday, people within a half-mile of the reported incident had been advised to shelter in place.
“After extensive examination of the physical evidence, detectives of the Delta Police Department came to the conclusion that the physical evidence did not match the account of the incident as provided by the victim,” the DPD said in a news release late Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 28.
Officers spoke to the man again, confronting him with the fact that the physical evidence did not match his report. The man then allegedly admitted the wound was self-inflicted.
The DPD said it is “confident” no other person is involved and there is no suspect at-large.
Delta Police Chief Lucas Fedler could not be reached for additional information Tuesday afternoon.
