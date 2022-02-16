United States Rep. Lauren Boebert announced the names of 15 students she nominated to attend the U.S. service academies.
“The 15 students I nominated to the U.S. service academies are some of the Third District’s best and brightest,” Boebert said.
“I am inspired by their commitment to using their academic strengths, leadership potential, and unique talents in the service of our country. I wish these 15 students the best of success, and I look forward to following their careers as they serve our nation with distinction.”
She said the selection process was highly competitive and that she’s confident each person who applied will go on to serve the state in meaningful ways.
“I’d also like to thank the veterans across Colorado’s Third District who served on my academy nomination boards for their time and for traveling to Grand Junction and Pueblo to interview students applying for a highly competitive nomination to the U.S. service academies,” she said.
The nominees are:
United States Air Force Academy
Joseph Clark of Aspen
Jillian Carlson of Delta
Mason Dibble of Grand Junction
Ella Johnson of Glenwood Springs
Raymond Rosenmerkel of Glenwood Springs
United States Naval Academy
Brandon Fletchall of Rifle
Brooks Hudson of Crested Butte
Camille Johnson of Wolcott
Connor Sehnert of Mancos
Zane Zachary of Aspen
United States Military Academy - West Point
Kendall Harrington of Steamboat Springs
Alfonso Lorenzo of Pueblo
David Morehouse of Pagosa Springs
Shea Pepin of Steamboat Springs
Bowden Tumminello of Steamboat Springs
The U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require congressional nominations for an appointment, and no students from Colorado’s Third District applied for a nomination to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
The application to receive a nomination for the fall of 2023 will open on July 5 this year and the deadline to apply will be Oct. 14.
