United States Rep. Lauren Boebert announced the names of 15 students she nominated to attend the U.S. service academies.

“The 15 students I nominated to the U.S. service academies are some of the Third District’s best and brightest,” Boebert said.

“I am inspired by their commitment to using their academic strengths, leadership potential, and unique talents in the service of our country. I wish these 15 students the best of success, and I look forward to following their careers as they serve our nation with distinction.”

She said the selection process was highly competitive and that she’s confident each person who applied will go on to serve the state in meaningful ways. 

“I’d also like to thank the veterans across Colorado’s Third District who served on my academy nomination boards for their time and for traveling to Grand Junction and Pueblo to interview students applying for a highly competitive nomination to the U.S. service academies,” she said.

The nominees are:

United States Air Force Academy

Joseph Clark of Aspen

Jillian Carlson of Delta

Mason Dibble of Grand Junction

Ella Johnson of Glenwood Springs

Raymond Rosenmerkel of Glenwood Springs

United States Naval Academy

Brandon Fletchall of Rifle

Brooks Hudson of Crested Butte

Camille Johnson of Wolcott

Connor Sehnert of Mancos

Zane Zachary of Aspen

United States Military Academy - West Point

Kendall Harrington of Steamboat Springs

Alfonso Lorenzo of Pueblo

David Morehouse of Pagosa Springs

Shea Pepin of Steamboat Springs

Bowden Tumminello of Steamboat Springs

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require congressional nominations for an appointment, and no students from Colorado’s Third District applied for a nomination to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

The application to receive a nomination for the fall of 2023 will open on July 5 this year and the deadline to apply will be Oct. 14.

