The Delta strain of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Delta County, the health department there announced.
According to Delta County Health Department, there were two identified cases as of Thursday.
In Montrose County, according to state data, there were three confirmed cases of the Delta variant. Also according to state data, only 44.7% of the eligible population in Montrose County had as of Friday received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.
According to a news release from Delta County Public Health, the virus’ Delta variant has been identified in 30 Colorado counties as it’s considered significantly more transmissible than the first detected alpha variant (B.1.1.7), and is associated with increased severity. Seventy-five percent of all COVID-19 cases in Colorado are derived from the Delta variant.
Studies also indicate that the Delta variant causes more severe disease, with roughly double the hospitalization rate of the alpha variant.
The Delta variant (B.1.617.2) was first detected in India and is widely regarded by public health experts to be one of the most transmissible and severe variants of COVID-19 to date.
“What we learned about this variant from Mesa County is that the younger population is at heightened risk to get infected,” said Delta County Public Health Director Karen O’Brien in the news release.
“Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent illness and the spread of this virus. If you are not fully vaccinated, please take these precautions: avoid crowds and keep your distance from others, this virus and variant strain is highly contagious and spreads mainly through respiratory droplets when someone talks, coughs, or sneezes; wear a mask in public indoor settings, wherever social distancing is not possible, and where required by federal or other facility regulations; and, wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
“Please help our community by taking these important steps to stop the spread of this deadly virus.”
Vaccination is an effective way to prevent illness and variant spread.
“We are approaching another big holiday weekend, and with only 37% (35% fully vaccinated) of eligible individuals vaccinated in Delta County, we worry about another big spike later in July,” said Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley.
“Our biggest concern has always been keeping our hospital from being overrun with COVID-19 cases; we are seeing those numbers tick up, and it is worrisome.”
Unvaccinated residents are at higher risk of falling ill with the Delta variant and are urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Since March 1, 2021, Delta Health has seen 45 COVID-19 hospitalizations; 42 of which were of unvaccinated individuals.
Long-term care facilities located in counties where the COVID-19 Delta variant is emerging are required to follow strict Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment guidelines. This includes enhanced testing procedures for all staff and residents in the facility.
Those who have not been vaccinated should visit montrosecountyjic.com for a list of places to receive a COVID vaccine.
In Delta County appointments can be made at:
• Delta County Health Department – 970-874-2165;
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668;
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777;
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400;
• River Valley Family Health Center – 970-874-8981;
• City Market Delta - https://www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility;
• City Market Hotchkiss - www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility;
• Safeway Delta - www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt;
• Walmart Delta - www.walmart.com and search the site.
