The Montrose County Democratic Party is collecting donations for Shepherd’s Hand, which serves those in need with hot meals, food boxes and more.
The greatest need is for monetary donations to purchase food. Shepherd’s Hand also needs travel-size, non-expired lotions, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, soap and other hygiene products.
Donations may be dropped off all month long at party headquarters, 11 S. Townsend Ave., Tuesday - Friday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Checks should be made payable to The Shepherd’s Hand.
Shepherd’s Hand is located at 502 S. Second St. It serves breakfast from 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Monday - Friday. Food box distribution is Monday and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. - noon. There are no income requirements.
Shepherd’s Hand Center is open from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday. It offers day-storage lockers, self-serve laundry, showers, phone and internet access to those without. As well, other nonprofits that serve at-risk or lower-income individuals have office space there.
