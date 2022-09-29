Denver Water’s 10-member Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) is seeking a new Western Slope representative. The volunteer committee advises the utility on a range of issues while also encouraging and coordinating public participation in the agency’s policy development and planning initiatives.

To reestablish staggered terms as required by the bylaws, the appointment is for a two-year interim term, with a possibility of reappointment for a second, three-year term. The CAC meets the third Thursday of each month, 5 – 7 p.m., at Denver Water, 1600 W. 12th Ave., Denver. Meetings are primarily virtual. Meeting dates and times are subject to change. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?