Denver Water’s 10-member Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) is seeking a new Western Slope representative. The volunteer committee advises the utility on a range of issues while also encouraging and coordinating public participation in the agency’s policy development and planning initiatives.
To reestablish staggered terms as required by the bylaws, the appointment is for a two-year interim term, with a possibility of reappointment for a second, three-year term. The CAC meets the third Thursday of each month, 5 – 7 p.m., at Denver Water, 1600 W. 12th Ave., Denver. Meetings are primarily virtual. Meeting dates and times are subject to change.
To qualify for the West Slope representative position, applicants must be a resident of Summit, Eagle, Mesa, Delta, Montrose or Garfield counties; have been a Colorado resident for at least five years; be a U.S. citizen and have the ability and willingness to connect with constituents from the group they represent on the CAC. CAC representatives cannot be employed by Denver Water during their term.
The CAC works to maintain a balance of thought, background, skills and experience and encourages anybody meeting the above qualifications to apply.
Applications are due Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, by 5 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone