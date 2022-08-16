Purchase Access

Attorney General Phil Weiser applauded Tuesday’s announcement that the U.S. Department of Education is forgiving the federal student loans of more than 208,000 ITT Technical Institute students nationwide — including 2,440 Colorado borrowers—after the school misled students about the value of an ITT degree.

The Department of Education will forgive about $3.9 billion in student loans, which includes nearly $46 million for Colorado borrowers. Weiser led a bipartisan coalition of 24 states and the District of Columbia in filing a borrower defense application last year asking the Department of Education to forgive the loans of students who attended ITT and who were misled by the school.



