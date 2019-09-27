The Delta County Sheriff’s Office found significant quantities of drugs, as well as firearms during an investigation arising from a domestic violence complaint.
According to a Friday press release, on Thursday, Sept. 26, deputies arrested and transported Michael Levins, 36, to the Delta County Jail where he is being held on a $30,000 bond. He is suspected of distribution of a controlled substance, a class-2 drug felony; possession of a controlled substance, a class-2 drug felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a petty offense; possession of a dangerous weapon by a previous offender (six allegations); possession of a defaced firearm, a misdemeanor; and possession of an illegal weapon, a class-5 felony.
Formal charges have not been filed. A court date was not immediately available.
After the initial contact with Levins, the K-9 team of Oxx and Roo, and handler Sgt. Keith Sanders, was called in. The K-9 team assisted in locating: 280 grams of suspected methamphetamine; 21 grams of psilocybin mushrooms; approximately 2 grams of suspected heroin; two loaded syringes with suspected heroin; four shotguns (at least one sawed-off shotgun without a serial number); two handguns; several articles of paraphernalia indicating illegal narcotics sale and use; and one Taser. The latter three firearms have been confirmed as stolen, the DCSO said.
The incident began Thursday afternoon when deputies responded to a domestic violence complaint involving Levins and a woman. When they arrived, Levins was no longer on scene, but his vehicle was spotted south of Delta on U.S. 50.
Levins reportedly was driving and had one passenger in the vehicle with him, identified as Archie Ware Jr.,43, of Austin. Ware was subsequently arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a firearm charge and failure to register as a sex offender.
Deputies allege Levins had the suspected drugs and guns in the vehicle. He was subsequently arrested.
Investigators secured the vehicle and towed it to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office impound lot, where they will process it for further evidence and information.
“These cases take quite a bit of followup investigation,” Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said Friday. “Our investigation will continue to follow up on the stolen firearms and drug end of it. We’ll go from there. We’ll continue to look into it and follow the leads that the investigator uncovered.”
In the news release, Taylor also said he was proud of his deputies who showed situational awareness and initiated the stop. They went “beyond the obvious to locate these drugs and stolen firearms,” he said.
“Sgt. Sanders and K-9 Roo and Oxx continue to be an outstanding asset to Delta County by diligently combating drugs in our county,” he said. “The sheriff’s office is committed to doing everything possible to combat illegal drugs in and around our communities.”
The situation posed an inherent threat to public safety, Taylor said Friday.
“Anytime that deputies are responding to, No. 1, a domestic violence situation and, No. 2, this amount of drugs and loaded firearms in a vehicle, then the inherent dangers are high,” he said.
“This is something we’re seeking more and more in Delta County and we’re committed to doing everything we can to combat the drug issues in Delta County. We’ll continue, with the help of Sgt. Sanders, Roo and Oxx, to do everything we can.”
