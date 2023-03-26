A man opened fire on a Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputy Sunday night, Sheriff Gene Lillard alleged, and was “incapacitated” by a return shot.

The deputy was uninjured; the suspect was at last report being treated at Montrose Regional Health. His condition was unknown.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?