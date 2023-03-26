A man opened fire on a Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputy Sunday night, Sheriff Gene Lillard alleged, and was “incapacitated” by a return shot.
The deputy was uninjured; the suspect was at last report being treated at Montrose Regional Health. His condition was unknown.
Shortly before 6 p.m. March 26, deputies received a call-out for a disturbance in the 62000 block of Jig Road. Lillard said that when a deputy arrived and got out of his patrol vehicle, a person with a long-barreled firearm met him.
“An actual gun battle ensued. The suspect (allegedly) fired on the deputy and hit his unit,” Lillard said.
The deputy returned fire and incapacitated the suspect, Lillard said. Deputies at the scene treated the man until paramedics arrived; they took the man to the hospital.
The sheriff said the patrol unit was heavily damaged.
“It happened very fast,” he said. “I just thank the good Lord that our deputy is OK.”
Because the investigation has just started, the deputy and suspect’s names were not immediately released.
The 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Team has been notified. This multi-agency team investigates officer-involved shootings and other use of force. The MCSO also called in the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Sunday night, investigators remained at Jig Road, processing the scene.
This story will be updated when more information is known.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone