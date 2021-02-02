Staff Report
A routine inspection last Friday at Olathe Middle and High School found asbestos debris in the middle school ceiling, the Montrose County School District announced on Monday. Testing confirmed asbestos, and the district is determining the extent of the debris throughout the campus.
The discovery sent students and teachers into temporary remote learning, according to a press release, and students and teachers were asked to bring all materials home, the district said, as it’s possible the delay pushes into next week.
Activities and athletics will continue with adjustments, the district said.
Events and activities are subject to rescheduling and cancelation, however, as the district continues its investigation.
The winter sports season at Olathe High School began last week, with boys and girls basketball, boys wrestling on Thursday and girls wrestling on Friday. Teams on the middle school level also started games.
This week’s practices will be modified, as each activity will be practicing at different facilities, until further notice (in Montrose, Olathe and Delta):
Olathe High School:
— Boys basketball at Centennial Middle School at 6 p.m.
— Girls basketball at Columbine Middle School at 6 p.m.
— Boys wrestling at Montrose High School at 6 p.m.
— Girls wrestling at Delta Middle School at 4:30 p.m.
— Color guard (Tuesday and Thursday) at Olathe Elementary School at 6:30 p.m.
Olathe Middle School:
— Girls basketball at Olathe Elementary School 3:30 p.m.
The basketball varsity games, scheduled to be played in Olathe on Tuesday, have been moved to Cedaredge. The school’s lower level team (C-Team) played in Cedaredge on Monday.
Additional contests scheduled for later in the week are largely on the road, though Saturday’s games against Plateau Valley, originally home contests, have all been moved to Columbine, with Olathe JV set to tip off at 1 p.m. The varsity teams will follow at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., OHS Athletic Director Joe Archuleta confirmed. (All events are subject to change.)
Boys wrestling will be on the road until Feb. 11, when they are set to host Rifle at 6 p.m. At the moment, girls wrestling does not have a home match, though coach Ryan Corn said hosting a future opponent this season remains a possibility.
