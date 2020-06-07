Throughout Montrose County, I see fields of sheep grazing on greening pastures. The animals are oblivious to social distancing and to the ominous vibes of uncertainty buzzing in our human ears. The pastoral picture always stirs in my spirit thoughts of the Psalm 23 shepherd.
It may be the most familiar Bible passage ever. “The Lord is my shepherd…” is quoted at gravesites, memorized by Christians and analyzed by scholars. It’s recognized even by people who care nothing about what God has to say. In truth, its familiarity may keep us from appreciating the depths and beauty of what it tells us about how God, the good Shepherd of the ages, is always present with us.
It surely is the psalm for uncertain times like these. Now, more than ever, the word of God calls us to consider the consolation that comes from Him alone through Scripture.
Written by David, a young shepherd before he was Israel’s king, Psalm 23 portrays shepherd life through the habits and customs of ancient Palestine. I learned much of this from W. Phillip Keller’s “A Shepherd Looks at Psalm 23” and Chuck Swindoll’s “Living the Psalms.”
Sheep are not very smart. They can’t defend themselves. They won’t rest when needed. They lack a sense of direction, so they wander. They’re easily frightened. Their only sure protection is their watchful shepherd.
Psalm 23 says the Lord, my Shepherd, “makes me lie down in green pastures” (v.2). When alarmed, sheep will run over each other in panic. The shepherd corrects this by catching a sheep and gently, firmly, forcing it to lie down and feed quietly on the grass beneath its feet.
The good Shepherd “leads me beside quiet (or still) waters” (v.2). Sheep, writes Keller, are instinctively afraid of rapidly running water. They will stand and stare at a fast-flowing stream, but never drink, no matter how thirsty they are. Uncertainty keeps them from needed refreshment. The shepherd will lead them to still water where they may drink without fear.
“He restores my soul” (v. 3). Remember, sheep wander — often into the reach of hungry predators. The phrase “restores” here, is loosely based on the idea of a “turning back”, writes Swindoll, only it’s not accomplished by the sheep, but by the shepherd. When a wanderer is missing, the shepherd sets out to “return” a lost sheep, restoring him to the flock.
My shepherd “guides me in paths of righteousness, for his name’s sake” (v.3). Palestinian shepherds were masterful at reading the many marks and paths sprawled across the rugged terrain. Marks were made by beasts, by robbers lying in wait, or by winds that etched tracks in the sand. To the untrained eye of the sheep, they all looked alike. They relied solely on the shepherd’s leadership. After all it was the shepherd’s reputation (name) that was at stake.
How about the “valley of the shadow of death?” (v.4) It’s literally translated the “valley of deep darkness.” Swindoll explains that, early in the year, flocks graze in the lowlands, but as summer’s sun melts the high mountain snow, the shepherd leads his flock to better grazing land above. This trip inevitably includes some dangerous paths filled with unknowns. But the sheep walking beside the shepherd are secure because the shepherd is fully aware of the valley’s difficulties. The sheep are not walking alone.
The shepherd “prepares a table before me in the presence of my enemies” (v 5). Bible teacher, Charles W. Slemming, explains this is based on practices of Middle Eastern shepherds. Before a shepherd turns his flock loose, he inspects the field for poisonous weeds and for vipers — small brown adders that lived underground. These natural enemies often nip the sheep on their noses. The bites can cause inflammation, even death. So before he lets them graze, the shepherd walks up and down, looking for the small viper holes. When he finds them, he pours a circle of thick oil atop each hole. When they try to attack the sheep from their holes, their smooth bodies can’t pass over the slippery oil. Before he leads the sheep into the field, he also rubs (or anoints) each sheep’s head with the oil. This keeps flies and insects from driving the sheep mad. Literally, the shepherd has prepared a table (the meadow) where the sheep can graze in abundance in their enemies presence.
Psalm 23 ends with a look to the future: “Surely goodness and mercy (or loving kindness) will follow me all the days of my life” (v. 6). One writer calls these our “celestial escort.” Another suggests that these are “God’s sheepdogs” ever near His flock, gently nipping at our heels, correcting our steps, always following us, as long as we live.
What sweet assurance for our unknowns. Be encouraged.
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (incl., their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent a thirteen-year-old grandson.
