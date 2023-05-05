Dixon named Club 20 executive director

Brittany Dixon (Courtesy photo/Club 20)

Brittany Dixon has been selected as the new full-time executive director of Club 20, which this year is celebrating its 70-year history on Colorado’s Western Slope.

Dixon will be responsible for overseeing the operations, public affairs and membership activities of the non-partisan coalition of community leaders whose mission is to influence policy, provide education, and convene Coloradans to uplift and advance the voices of the Western Slope to promote thriving, resilient, and economically healthy communities.



