Dixon named Club 20 executive director

Brittany Dixon has been selected as the new full-time executive director of Club 20, which this year is celebrating its 70-year history on Colorado’s Western Slope.
Dixon will be responsible for overseeing the operations, public affairs and membership activities of the non-partisan coalition of community leaders whose mission is to influence policy, provide education, and convene Coloradans to uplift and advance the voices of the Western Slope to promote thriving, resilient, and economically healthy communities.
“As interim director, Brittany has proven to be a leader and influencer with a special talent for public policy and advocacy,” said Brad McCloud, Club 20 board chair. “Alongside the passion that she has for Club 20 and its members, she brings a unique perspective that will elevate and strengthen our ability to promote the region.”
Dixon has served Club 20 as director of Policy and Outreach since 2020, and most recently as interim executive director. She is a graduate of Colorado Mesa University, where she was an accomplished student athlete and served as the associated student government director of External Affairs.
“Brittany is a Maverick in every sense of the word,” said John Marshall, president of Colorado Mesa University. “Her experience, knowledge and ability to get things done will serve Club 20 and our region well.”
Dixon brings an accomplished understanding of the new and complex challenges facing the Western Slope. She has a strong track record of collaborating among leaders within the region and across the state to bring awareness, influence and promote issues that are critical to rural areas of Colorado.
“It’s critical now more than ever to address our state's most pressing needs through regional collaboration,” said Sara Blackhurst, president and CEO of Action 22. "Brittany brings renewed energy, an expanded vision and the desire to make her mark as she works with us to strengthen the rural voice of Colorado."
“I congratulate Brittany on being named executive director of Club 20,” said Cathy Shull, executive director of Pro 15. "I look forward to working with Brittany in her new role to promote the shared values of communities in rural Colorado."
Dixon serves on the Board of the Young Professionals Network of Mesa County. She holds degrees in political science and business administration from Colorado Mesa University.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone