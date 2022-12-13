DMEA announces new CEO for cooperative and Elevate

After a lengthy search, Delta-Montrose Electric Association has hired Jack Johnston, formerly CEO of Southesast Colorado Power Association in La Junta, to helm the local cooperative and its broadband subsidiary, Elevate. Johnston begins as CEO on Jan. 9, 2023.
“Jack is a proven utility leader with executive experience not only in electric cooperatives but also key public and non-profit entities,” said DMEA Board President Kyle Martinez in an announcement Tuesday, Dec. 14.
“His experience and vision made him stand out among a strong group of candidates from across the country, and we’re fortunate to have him join us.”
Before coming to DMEA, Johnston served as CEO of Southeast Colorado Power Association (SECPA), which has the state’s largest certificated territory. As CEO, Johnston also oversaw operations for SECOM, the cooperative’s broadband subsidiary. His tenure there saw dramatic growth in revenues, assets, and customer base, according to the announcement.
Johnston also previously served as general manager of Pueblo West Utility Enterprises, the state’s second-largest metropolitan district. The first in his family to earn a college degree, Johnston graduated with honors from the University of Texas-El Paso. He was later awarded a master’s degree from the London School of Economics before launching his utility career with AT&T.
“It’s a privilege to come to Western Colorado and be asked to lead DMEA and Elevate,” Johnston said. “I have always admired their conviction and steadfastness, and they have a great reputation as a forward-thinking, member-driven organization. I’m excited to join DMEA at a critical time for both the electric and broadband industries.”
Martinez noted that Johnston’s connections to cooperatives run deep.
“Jack has not only led a cooperative as CEO but he’s also served as director of another Colorado electric cooperative, San Isabel Electric Association, as well as the Colorado Rural Electric Association. We are excited for Jack to join DMEA and Elevate’s executive team, and we look forward to his leadership as we continue to fulfill our purpose to power and unite our communities,” he said.
Johnston fills a vacancy left after former CEO Alyssa Clemsen Roberts resigned in July this year, about a year into her tenure.
Information about Johnston is from DMEA's news release announcing his hire.
