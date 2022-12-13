DMEA announces new CEO for cooperative and Elevate

Jack Johnston

After a lengthy search, Delta-Montrose Electric Association has hired Jack Johnston, formerly CEO of Southesast Colorado Power Association in La Junta, to helm the local cooperative and its broadband subsidiary, Elevate. Johnston begins as CEO on Jan. 9, 2023. 

“Jack is a proven utility leader with executive experience not only in electric cooperatives but also key public and non-profit entities,” said DMEA Board President Kyle Martinez in an announcement Tuesday, Dec. 14.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?