Nine area businesses were awarded a share of $35,000 in grants from Delta-Montrose Electric Association during the co-op’s annual meeting, held virtually on Thursday.
DMEA awarded the money through its Powering Connections Business grants to:
Creative Corner, Montrose; Olathe True Value Hardware; Paonia Laundromat;Surface Creek Valley Historical Society Pioneer Town in Cedaredge and Ollie’s Ice Cream in Paonia, all of which received $3,000.
Four more businesses received $5,000, each: Fox Theater & Cascade Entertainment; Black Canyon Motel; Guru’s Restaurant and Ladybugs Daycare, all in Montrose.
“Congratulations to our grant recipients. We are honored to be able to support these organizations,” DMEA board president Bill Patterson said, in an announcement of the awards.
“As we began the review process it quickly confirmed what we all already suspected—our local businesses were hit extra hard by the pandemic. I urge our members to join us in supporting local businesses by buying local when possible.”
The annual meeting this year was not in-person, and because there were no contested seats up for vote on the board, no election was held. But co-op members could call in to hear from Patterson and acting CEO Virginia Harman about the co-op’s accomplishments over the past year.
“With everything taking place online over the past year, many of us are experiencing a little virtual fatigue. We truly appreciate you taking time out of your day to spend it with us,” Patterson said.
Continuing in its efforts to promote local shopping, DMEA concluded the meeting by awarding more than $3,000 in gift cards, for local businesses, as door prizes for the meeting attendees.
