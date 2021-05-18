DMEA board incumbents expected to be reelected by voice vote after drawing no challengers

DMEA board members, from left, Bill Patterson, Kyle Martinez and Chris Hauck, are running unopposed for reelection. (Courtesy image)

Owing to a lack of contested races, ballots will not be sent for the open seats on the Delta-Montrose Electrical Association board.

Incumbents Bill Patterson, District 1; Chris Hauck, District 5, and Kyle Martinez, District 2, all filed to re-run, however, no one else filed a petition of candidacy by the deadline to do so.

In accordance with the cooperative’s bylaws, when only one candidate is nominated for election in each district, members can elect the candidates via voice vote at the annual meeting, which this year is slated for June 17. The meeting begins at 3 p.m. and will be held virtually. Register at www.dmea.com. Members who tune in for the meeting have a chance to win one of several donated door prizes.

“We’re inviting our members to join us from the comfort and safety of their own home again this year. Just like a normal annual meeting, we’ll review the past year’s accomplishments and talk about our goals for the future,” said Virginia Harman, DMEA’s acting CEO, in an announcement.

“As a bonus, by going virtual again this year, we were able to take our budgeted annual meeting funds and create the Powering Connection business grant program. We are excited to announce the recipients during the meeting.”

