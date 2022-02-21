Delta-Montrose Electric Association will begin accepting nominations for its 2022 Board of Directors Election on March 16.
This year, the District 3, District 4, and South Region board seats are up for election. Eligible members living within one of these districts may begin the nomination process online by visiting https://www.dmea.com/selfnomination starting March 16. The deadline to apply is Sunday, April 17.
“Having served on DMEA’s board since 2015, I know that the co-op puts its members first. We’ve taken on some pretty big challenges over the past five years, from changing our power supply to building Elevate, all with the goal of helping our communities thrive. We have three open seats this year, and I encourage anyone interested in serving to submit a nomination and most importantly, be sure to vote,” said DMEA Board President Kyle Martinez.
Candidate qualifications
Eligible members seeking election must be 21 or older, be a member of the co-op, and reside within the district in which they are seeking election. That residency must also be maintained during the term of office.
