Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Delta-Montrose Electric Association will begin accepting nominations for its 2022 Board of Directors Election on March 16.

This year, the District 3, District 4, and South Region board seats are up for election. Eligible members living within one of these districts may begin the nomination process online by visiting https://www.dmea.com/selfnomination starting March 16. The deadline to apply is Sunday, April 17. 

“Having served on DMEA’s board since 2015, I know that the co-op puts its members first. We’ve taken on some pretty big challenges over the past five years, from changing our power supply to building Elevate, all with the goal of helping our communities thrive. We have three open seats this year, and I encourage anyone interested in serving to submit a nomination and most importantly, be sure to vote,” said DMEA Board President Kyle Martinez.

Candidate qualifications 

Eligible members seeking election must be 21 or older, be a member of the co-op, and reside within the district in which they are seeking election. That residency must also be maintained during the term of office.

View DMEA’s district maps and conﬁrm residency online at https://www.dmea.com/service-area or by calling 877-687-3632. For a complete list of eligibility requirements, refer to DMEA’s Bylaws, specifically Article 4 — Directors, online at https://www.dmea.com/bylaws

Director responsibilities

DMEA’s board of directors governs the cooperative by setting strategic goals, electric rates, and cooperative policies.

Additionally, board members support DMEA’s mission throughout their communities and act as an advocate representing the needs and concerns of fellow members.

On average, board members devote 55 hours per month to co-op business activities and are compensated approximately $22,500 annually. 

Key dates 

Wednesday, March 16 - Nomination period opens. Begin the process online at https://www.dmea.com/selfnomination

Sunday, April 17 - Deadline to submit petitions, including 15 member signatures and profile information. 

Thursday, June 16 - DMEA Annual Meeting. Members may vote in person at the meeting if they did not vote by mail. 

For more information about DMEA’s Annual Meeting, visit www.dmea.com or call 877-687-3632.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?