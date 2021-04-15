Special to the Montrose Daily Press

The nomination period for Delta-Montrose Electric Association’s board of directors is now open.

Each year, DMEA members are responsible for electing three representatives to serve on the co-op’s board of directors. This year, the District 1, District 2, and District 5 board seats are up for election. Eligible members who live in these districts may run for the DMEA Board of Directors. Currently, the following members hold these seats:

• District 1: Bill Patterson

• District 2: Kyle Martinez

• District 5: Chris Hauck

Members interested in running for an open board seat should visit www.dmea.com/selfnomination to begin their nomination process. Eligible candidates must be members of DMEA and a resident in the district in which they are seeking election. Additional requirements are available at www.dmea.com in DMEA’s Bylaws, specifically Article 4 — Directors. Members can confirm in which district they live by calling 877-687-3632. The self-nomination period will close Monday, May 3, 2021, at 4 p.m.

Key dates:• Monday, May 3: Deadline to return and/or complete all steps of the self-nomination process.

• Tuesday, May 25: Ballots, along with the candidate backgrounds, will be mailed to DMEA members.

• Thursday, June 17: The DMEA Annual Meeting will once again be held virtually. Register in advance starting May 1, at www.dmea.com. The results of the 2021 election as well as DMEA’s Powering Connection Business Grants will be announced during the meeting.

