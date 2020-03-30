DMEA candidates must submit electronically

Delta-Montrose Electric Association’s annual board of directors nomination process will take place electronically this year, in light of the state and the power cooperative’s responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DMEA implemented restrictions and closed its offices to the public because of the pandemic; the state is now under a stay-at-home order, for all but essential activities.
This year, DMEA’s District 6, District 7, and the North Region board seats are up for election. Eligible members who live in these districts may run for the DMEA Board of Directors.
Unlike previous years, members cannot pick up a physical nomination packet at their local DMEA office. All nominations must be submitted online. Members interested in running for an open board seat should visit www.dmea.com/selfnomination starting April 3, 2020, to begin the process. Members can confirm in which district they live by calling 877-687-3632.
Key dates:
• Friday, April 3: Self-nomination packets become available online at www.dmea.com/selfnomination.
• Monday, May 4: Deadline to return and/or complete all steps of the self-nomination process.
• Monday, May 25: Ballots, along with the candidate backgrounds, will be mailed to DMEA members.
• Thursday, June 18: The DMEA Annual Meeting: Due to the current threat of COVID-19, details for this event are not yet available. All members are encouraged to vote by mail in the event the annual meeting must take place virtually. The results of the 2020 election will be announced at the conclusion of the meeting.
This move to an online nomination process follows DMEA’s previous pandemic response efforts, which include but are not limited to:
• Virtual board meetings until further notice;
• Suspension of service disconnects for non-payment until further notice;
• Offices closed to the public, with employees telecommuting until further notice.
