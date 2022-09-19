Delta-Montrose Electric Association will conduct aerial line inspections across its service territory on Sept. 28. Mountain Blade Runner of Montrose will conduct the patrol by helicopter.

Work will start at 8 a.m. in Montrose, and the flight pattern will proceed to Delta, Surface Creek, and Cedaredge, then through the North Fork Valley, and return to Montrose. The inspections are expected to conclude by mid-afternoon. Members may see and hear the inspection process, as the flights are typically low flying to allow for visual inspection.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?