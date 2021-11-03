In light of growing COVID-19 cases in its service territory, Delta-Montrose Electric Association (DMEA), and its fiber-internet subsidiary, Elevate Internet, are closing their offices to the public, tentatively through Nov. 29.
Although no walk-in traffic is permitted, employees are onsite to continue providing all essential services. DMEA in announcing the closure said it is committed to working with members and consumers to ensure that everyone has reliable electricity during these uncertain times.
DMEA's Pandemic Response Team has been in place since March of 2020. This team has continued addressing active and ongoing virus surveillance, workforce protection and management, supply chain management and risks, travel and facility access restrictions, and quarantine measures.
In addition to closing its offices, DMEA and Elevate:
• Are actively monitoring virus progression, state and local responses, supplier and supply chain risks, and prevention and containment measures;
• Are communicating best practices for protecting employee health;
• Employees who are ill or have infected family members in their home have been directed to stay home.
Systems are in place for remote video meetings and use these technologies to reduce face-to-face interactions as needed.
DMEA has developed a telecommuting procedure that is being enacted as needed to protect employees further and limit in-person contact.
The co-op has identified essential staff members whose jobs are crucial to DMEA and Elevate’s continued ability to provide electricity and internet service to our communities. Unless circumstances dictate otherwise, this essential personnel will be available and on-premises for work during a pandemic. In extreme cases, “essential” personnel may be limited and directed to work in rotating shifts to reduce exposure.
In the event DMEA becomes too short-staffed to handle the volume of calls received, it will use our automated phone system to notify callersof high call volume and will direct phone traffic as needed.
DMEA and Elevate will continue to serve the communities via the following established systems that allow all necessary services to be conducted online or by phone:
How to pay a bill
Access your account 24/7/365 online:
DMEA - https://dmea.smarthub.coop
Elevate - https://elevatefiber.smarthub.coop
Call to use a secure phone payment system:
DMEA – 877-6873632
Elevate – 844-386-8744
Drop a payment off at one of the following places
Montrose: Both City Markets and Safeway
Paonia: Don’s Market
Cedaredge: Cedaredge Mercantile
DMEA offices — outside either local office
Use a self-serve kiosk
Located in the vestibules of each DMEA office and the Hotchkiss Chamber of Commerce Info Booth.
How to report an outage or internet service issue:
For electric service issues or to report an outage, call DMEA at 877-687-3632. To report an internet service issue or get in touch with tech support, call Elevate at 844-386-8744.
The board and staff of DMEA and Elevate are taking the COVID-19 threat seriously and are taking any reasonable measures to prepare and mitigate its impact. As the threat of COVID-19 changes daily, DMEA and Elevate’s pandemic response efforts can progress rapidly. For the most current information, please visit www.dmea.com or www.elevateinternet.com.