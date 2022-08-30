Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Delta-Montrose Electric Association will soon conclude an important software upgrade.

The co-op is migrating its internal customer management tools to a new platform that offers more security, workflow efficiencies, and member benefits. To complete this work, DMEA has scheduled a planned maintenance window starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, through noon on Monday, Sept. 12.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?