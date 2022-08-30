Delta-Montrose Electric Association will soon conclude an important software upgrade.
The co-op is migrating its internal customer management tools to a new platform that offers more security, workflow efficiencies, and member benefits. To complete this work, DMEA has scheduled a planned maintenance window starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, through noon on Monday, Sept. 12.
DMEA and Elevate’s consumer account systems will be offline during the maintenance window. Please be aware the following processes will be impacted:
• Payments: DMEA and Elevate will not be able to process payments during the maintenance window. This includes payments made online, by phone, or in person. Payments that are dropped off at a DMEA office or received by mail will be held in DMEA’s safe and processed Monday, Sept.12.
• Account changes: DMEA and Elevate will not be able to complete account changes such as service transfers, autopay changes, or address updates.
• SmartHub: DMEA and Elevate’s online account management tool, SmartHub, will be offline during the maintenance window, and consumers will not be able to access their accounts.
• Disconnections for non-payment: DMEA will not disconnect electric services for non-payment the week of September 5. Standard procedures will resume on Sept. 15. Elevate will not disconnect internet services for non-payment the week of Sept. 12. Standard procedures will resume on Sept. 21.
While general business may be limited, DMEA’s outage management services will remain unaffected, and members should report power outages or electric service issues as normal by calling 877-687-3632. Likewise, Elevate Tech Support will remain available 24/7 and can be reached at 844-386-8744 (select option 2) or by email at support@elevateinternet.com.
“We appreciate our members’ patience and understanding for the temporary inconvenience. The upgrade will improve our internal processes, giving our customer service representatives new tools to better assist members and provide a new convenient SmartHub app for our members,” said Kent Blackwell, interim CEO and Chief Technology Officer.
With the system upgrade comes a new and improved SmartHub app for DMEA and Elevate consumers. Previously, consumers were required to access their DMEA and Elevate accounts through two separate applications. Starting Sept. 12, consumers can conveniently access their DMEA and Elevate accounts through one combined SmartHub app.
“Soon, our members will have a single application where they can access and manage both of their accounts with just the touch of a button. In addition to being able to make changes to their accounts easily, the added knowledge our members get from having access to their account details helps them avoid scams,” said Blackwell.
DMEA members and Elevate consumers can download the new SmartHub app from the App Store or Google Play by searching DMEA or Elevate bill pay. For more information on how to get started with SmartHub, visit the co-op’s online information hub at https://dmea.com/smarthubhelp.
