Delta-Montrose Electric Association welcomes its first-ever Chief Relations Officer Lindsay Forepaugh to its executive team.
She oversees all human resources, communications, customer relations, and strategy operations for the member-owned cooperative and its broadband subsidiary, Elevate. Forepaugh began her role at DMEA Tuesday, July 5.
Forepaugh comes to the DMEA team from High West Energy (HWE) of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, where she served as the chief financial officer from 2015 until accepting the CRO position for DMEA. Before her role at HWE, Forepaugh worked for six years in the oil and gas industry, holding various titles ranging from supply chain manager to internal auditor. In many of her roles, she was responsible for high-level strategic planning.
“In addition to her achievements in project and inventory management, Lindsay’s involvement in developing High West Energy’s strategic plan is the expertise DMEA needs. I couldn’t be more excited to see where she helps lead us,” said Alyssa Clemsen Roberts, DMEA’s chief executive officer.
“It is an honor to join DMEA and Elevate as the chief relations officer. The executive team and staff are incredible, and I am excited to work together to help DMEA build a strategy that maintains its strong commitment to community,” said Forepaugh.
Forepaugh joins the DMEA executive team at a critical junction as DMEA embarks on building its multi-year strategic plan. Along with Clemsen Roberts, Chief Financial Officer Gayle Gouker, Chief Technology Officer Kent Blackwell and Chief Operating Officer Tim Vigil, Forepaugh will help guide the electric cooperative through the evolving future of the energy industry.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone