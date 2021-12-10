One month after hackers attacked Delta-Montrose Electric Association’s internal network, the cooperative has resumed its payment system.
DMEA began accepting payments on Friday, Dec. 10, and reissuing energy bills after a “malicious” cyber attack on Nov. 7. Co-op officials remain mum as to the nature of the cyber attack, including whether DMEA paid ransom to the hackers.
DMEA is now encouraging customers to use the SmartHub system for bill payment and other account management tools. SmartHub allows them to update account information and also manage their energy use, in addition to payments.
The co-op continues to accept in-person payments via its drop boxes and now, the DMEA Montrose lobby, although capacity there is limited to two customers at a time. (The lobby was previously closed to foot traffic due to COVID concerns.)
The cyber attack did not affect DMEA’s SmartHub system, which was encrypted, but hit the internal network, CEO Alyssa Clemsen Roberts reiterated.
“The system is absolutely safe,” she said. “We’re fortunate that’s behind us. We’re happy that, as far as our members go, they will be able to use SmartHub and we can take payments as we could before.”
DMEA members can expect to begin receiving power bills over the next few weeks. The co-op will first send members bills that could not be issued in November and these will have a compressed payment schedule. They will be followed shortly afterward by current statements for December.
Most members will received back-to-back energy bills, according to DMEA’s Friday announcement.
Clemsen Roberts said in that information DMEA is aware the timing is unfortunate — but DMEA won’t be charging late fees or disconnecting services for nonpayment until after Jan. 31, 2022.
DMEA will also temporarily offer a three-month payment arrangement for those who need more time to pay the bills. A list of local organizations that may be able to assist with bills can be found at dmea.com/bill-assistance. (As of Friday, this page still displayed a message stating DMEA was not able to process payments or issue new bills, but as per DMEA’s recent announcement, that is no long the case.)
DMEA members can stay up to date on complete service restoration by visiting DMEA’s network restorations update page. Visit https://tinyurl.com/DMEAupdate to be redirected to the page.
Clemsen Roberts called the payment system restoration the first step back to normal.
“It was a lot of work on our employees’ part. I am really proud and impressed with the work the team here put in,” she said. “Hopefully, things will just be smooth sailing and we’ll be back to normal.”