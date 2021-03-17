Delta-Montrose Electric Association will once again host a virtual annual meeting due to the uncertainty of COVID-19. As a result, DMEA is dedicating the funds budgeted to host a large in-person event to a special business grant program instead: $30,000 in local business grants is now available to businesses within DMEA’s service territory.
Nominations for DMEA’s 2021 Business Grant Program opened Monday and close May 10. Businesses located within DMEA’s service territory are encouraged to apply for a grant online at www.dmea.com. The program is open to all businesses, regardless of size, within the co-op’s service territory. Businesses that have received funding from other DMEA programs within the past three years are ineligible to receive a grant.
DMEA’s 2021 Annual Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 17, 2021. It will be held virtually. Additional details are not yet available.
Application information:
• Nominations will be accepted from March 15 – May 10.
• Applicants will be required to submit the online nomination (https://www.dmea.com/2021-dmea-business-grant).
• Proof of a local business license and DMEA membership is required.
• Recipients will be selected by DMEA’s Board of Directors and will be announced at the annual meeting on June 17.
