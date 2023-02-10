Delta-Montrose Electric Association (DMEA) is now accepting applications for its vacant District 4 director seat.

The position was previously held by Ken Watson of Montrose, who recently resigned after taking a job out of state. Co-op members interested in filling the vacant seat and serving on DMEA's board can submit their applications online at https://dmea.com/2023boardvacancy until 5 p.m., March 10.



