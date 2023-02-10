Delta-Montrose Electric Association (DMEA) is now accepting applications for its vacant District 4 director seat.
The position was previously held by Ken Watson of Montrose, who recently resigned after taking a job out of state. Co-op members interested in filling the vacant seat and serving on DMEA's board can submit their applications online at https://dmea.com/2023boardvacancy until 5 p.m., March 10.
"We wish Ken and his family the best of luck as they embark on their new adventure, and we are grateful for his service to DMEA and its members. Ken's contributions to DMEA were significant, and I encourage any member interested in positively impacting their community to apply," said DMEA CEO Jack Johnston.
District 4 represents portions of the City of Montrose and Montrose County, including north Montrose, south Montrose, and the rural eastern part of the county. Members can view the co-op's district map online or call DMEA at 877-687-3632 to confirm in which district they live.
Members seeking nomination for the vacant director position must:
• maintain their primary residence within District 4;
• be an individual at least 21;
• be a member of DMEA in their individual capacity;
• complete the online application form by 5 p.m., March 10.
• Additional eligibility guidelines are available at dmea.com in DMEA's Bylaws, specifically Article 4 – Directors.
DMEA's Board of Directors will interview eligible applicants in April and appoint the new District 4 representative at the regularly scheduled DMEA Board meeting on April 25.
The appointed term for the District 4 board seat will end in 2025. For more information about DMEA Board of Director roles and responsibilities, contact Amy Taylor at amy.taylor@dmea.com.
