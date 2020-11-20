DMEA crews inspecting power poles

(Courtesy image)

This month, Delta-Montrose Electric Association (DMEA) began inspecting power poles throughout the service territory. DMEA is contracting with SBS Inspections to conduct the work. Crews are currently working in Delta County. The inspections are expected to last through the winter. 

SBS Inspections may need to enter onto members’ properties to complete the inspections. Their vehicles will be marked with DMEA contractor labels. DMEA asks for its members’ cooperation in allowing contractors access to poles located on private property. The co-op will inspect more than 3,000 poles as part of its power reliability and system maintenance program.

For more information about DMEA’s pole inspection process or property access, contact Troy Hall (970) 240-1237 or troy.hall@dmea.com.

