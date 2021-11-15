Delta-Montrose Electric Association was hit with a targeted effort to access data on its internal network systems, the cooperative announced in a news release, issued after the Montrose Daily Press requested information.
“We are currently working with a team of forensic experts to fully understand the extent and implications of this incident,” the news release states. “This incident has impacted DMEA’s internal operational network systems. DMEA’s electric grid and Elevate’s fiber network are not affected and we continue to deliver reliable electricity and internet services.”
There was no indication that sensitive customer or employee data were compromised, per the cooperative.
DMEA is conducting a comprehensive assessment that may take several weeks to complete.
“Nothing is more important to us now than allowing all of our offices and systems to operate seamlessly again. Please be assured that we are working diligently to restore our networks and service,” the news release states.
Although the incident has affected some of what DMEA and Elevate are able to do, core services are intact. Members can report power outages by calling 877-687-3632. Elevate technical support is available 24/7 at 844-386-8744 or support@elevateinternet.com.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as information allows.
