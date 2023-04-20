Five cooperative members will be on the upcoming ballot for Delta-Montrose Electric Association’s 2023 Board of Directors Election. Three of the nine seats are up for election, and the candidates are as follows:
• District 6
Damon Lockhart, incumbent
Mark G. Youngwirth
• District 7
Enno Heuscher MD, incumbent running unopposed
• North Region
Paul Sweitzer
Stacia Cannon, incumbent
DMEA members will have an opportunity to meet the candidates at the following candidate forums:
Montrose County:
Facilitated by The Forum, Montrose, Wednesday, May 10, 8 – 9 a.m., CMU-Montrose, Cascade Hall (South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose)
Delta County:
Facilitated by the League of Women Voters , Wednesday, May 10, 5:30 - 7 p.m. , Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main Street, Cedaredge.
More information about DMEA’s board candidates is also available online at https://dmea.com/2023candidates.
Mail-in ballots will be sent to DMEA members in mid-May, and members can cast their vote by completing and returning their ballots by mail, voting in person at the Annual Meeting, or bringing their completed ballot to DMEA’s Montrose office and placing it in the secure ballot drop box located in the lobby.
DMEA’s elections will conclude at the co-op’s annual meeting on Thursday, June 15, 4:30 – 8 p.m. at Cedaredge High School.
In addition to the elections, DMEA will also provide a recap of the co-op’s accomplishments over the past year and host a member question and answer session.
The event opens at 4:30 p.m. with a free barbecue dinner from Dented Face Brewing, plus Sugar Mamas’ Pie for dessert. A short business meeting will take place from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Voting polls will close with the start of the business meeting.
The free family fun begins after the meeting, with live music, casino games, prizes, and kids’ activities. More information about DMEA’s election and annual meeting can be found online at dmea.com.
