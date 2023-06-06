Delta-Montrose Electric Association advises members to take extra precautions regarding a potential solar sales scam targeting cooperative members.
DMEA has received numerous reports that individuals allegedly in the solar power industry are visiting member homes, claiming to be affiliated with DMEA, and exhibiting pushy behavior, such as demanding to enter the home or view the member’s electric bill.
While door-to-door sales is a common and legitimate business practice, DMEA reminds member it is not partnering with a home solar company and urges members to follow these tips to protect themselves from scammers.
• DON'T fall for pushy or too-good-to-be-true pitches. You might hear: "This will eliminate your electric bill," "The utility will write you a check," "This will power your home during an outage," or "It will cost you nothing upfront."
• DON'T sign any contracts to install solar generation before you call DMEA. Your best interests are our concern, and many installers are only concerned with making a sale and profit — not about you.
• DON'T believe social media ads designed to trick you by mimicking the appearance of an article; exaggerating savings or the need for financing; or urging you to share your address, contact information, or utility bill.
Members interested in solar power are encouraged to contact DMEA at 877-687-3632 and speak with its Energy Services Team.
