Delta-Montrose Electric Association advises members to take extra precautions regarding a potential  solar sales scam targeting cooperative members.

DMEA has received numerous reports that individuals allegedly in the solar power industry are visiting member homes, claiming to be affiliated with DMEA, and exhibiting pushy behavior, such as demanding to enter the home or view the member’s electric bill.  



