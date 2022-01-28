Delta-Montrose Electric Association recently hired a new chief operating officer, Tim Vigil.
Vigil began his job on Jan. 17. He previously worked for Western Power Administration headquartered in Montrose and, most recently, was the senior vice president and Colorado River Storage Project manager there. In that role, he was responsible for marketing 1,800-megawatts of generation capacity, as well as providing strategic and tactical direction to WAPA’s senior leadership team.
During his WAPA tenure, Vigil was responsible for maintaining the reliability of more than 5,000 miles of high voltage transmissions lines and maintaining fiscal responsibility for a 10-year work plan for all transmission and facility maintenance.
He also led a 300-person team composed of operations, power marketing, environmental divisions, and more.
"I am very excited to leverage my extensive experience in the wholesale electric utility industry to the benefit of my local community and DMEA members," said Vigil. As chief operations officer, Vigil is responsible for the safety, operations, and engineering divisions of DMEA."Tim’s extensive industry experience, coupled with his familiarity with the area, will strengthen DMEA’s service to our members. I am excited to have Tim join the DMEA leadership team," said Alyssa Clemsen Roberts, DMEA's Chief Executive Officer.
Vigil’s hire comes soon after the addition of new Chief Financial Officer Gayle Gouker, who joined the cooperative in December. Gouker was introduced during a DMEA Board meeting in late November and at the time said she was looking forward to the position, which she began on Dec. 13, 2021.
Gouker had served for the past eight years as manager of Financial Services at Navopache Electric Cooperative, Inc. in Lakeside, Arizona. Her responsibilities included overseeing member billing, strategic planning and execution, and financial forecasting.
Prior to Navopache, Gouker worked for 17 years in the telecommunications industry as a Controller and Chief Financial Officer for CellularOne in Show Low, Arizona. Gouker is a Certified Public Accountant and has 25 years of combined experience in finance, accounting, and compliance.
"Gayle is an experienced financial executive in both the electric and telecommunication industries. Her knowledgeable perspective will help DMEA and Elevate continue successfully meeting the needs of our local communities," said Clemsen Roberts, in a statement formally introducing Gouker.
"DMEA has an impressive track record for serving its members. It is transforming the communities it serves for the better through high-speed broadband and innovation in energy generation. I am excited for the opportunity to join such a dedicated team," said Gouker.
Information compiled from news releases.