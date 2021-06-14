Special to the Montrose Daily Press
Coloradans needing to upgrade their instruction permit for a driver license can save time, if they go online.
The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles’ (DMV) latest innovation, which is live now at myDMV.Colorado.gov, empowers soon-to-be-drivers to upgrade their instruction permits to a driver license online, no visit to a DMV office required.
Coloradans who plan to use this service will need to have met all applicable licensing requirements, such as passing a driving exam, and uploading signed and complete drive time logs, and can submit the required documentation through the DMV’s online service platform, myDMV.Colorado.gov.
Previously aspiring motorists had to visit a driver license office after completing the licensing requirements to upgrade an instruction permit.
Coloradans using this new online service should save or print the confirmation screen for their records, and be aware that it takes about one business day to process.
Driver license offices cannot print temporary licenses for those not upgrading their instruction permit in-office. These Coloradans should not visit a driver license office for a temporary driver license while waiting for their permanent driver license to arrive in the mail.
Soon-to-be-drivers who plan to use the DMV’s new, convenient and innovative online service should consider setting up a Colorado Digital ID™ with the award-winning myColorado™ app before upgrading online at myDMV.Colorado.gov. Establishing a myColorado Digital ID before upgrading online will allow Coloradans to access their digital driver license before their permanent license arrives in the mail. Once the online upgrade has been processed, Coloradans can refresh their Digital ID and the upgrade will populate. Additionally, the State’s do-it-all app also can store digital vehicle registrations and proof of insurance in the app Wallet.
The new option is part of the DMV’s efforts to expand online services, allowing the Division to bring even more essential services to Coloradans no matter where they are. Part of that drive to serve is upgrading instruction permits to driver licenses online.
The DMV offers many online services, including license and ID card renewals, vehicle registration renewals, paying a traffic ticket, motor vehicle records, first-time vehicle registration and many more.
The DMV encourages Coloradans to Save Time, Go Online by using DMV online services. Visit DMV.Colorado.gov/Save-Time for information, direct links and more about DMV online services.
Remember, the next time you need to visit the DMV, use DMV.Colorado.gov/Save-Time.
