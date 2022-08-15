DMV ready to roll with DMV2GO

DMV2GO Team Members serve Coloradans on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, inside the DMV2GO RV in downtown Pagosa Springs, Colo. DMV2GO is a new mobile service that can provide pop-up driver license offices as well as an office on wheels almost anywhere in the Centennial State. DMV2GO is meant to help underserved Coloradans, including those who live in rural areas, Coloradans in assisted living facilities, indigent Coloradans and those re-entering society from incarceration. (Courtesy photo/Derek Kuhn/DOR)

Coloradans have another option in getting the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) services they need as the division shifts its DMV2GO mobile office program into drive, literally.

The new program — which fully launched following a public reveal of these mobile offices in Pagosa Springs on Friday, Aug. 12 — is part of the DMV’s sweeping efforts to better serve Coloradans, especially those who might be underserved such as rural Coloradans, long-term care facility residents and people experiencing homelessness.



