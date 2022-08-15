DMV ready to roll with DMV2GO

DMV2GO Team Members serve Coloradans on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, inside the DMV2GO RV in downtown Pagosa Springs, Colo. DMV2GO is a new mobile service that can provide pop-up driver license offices as well as an office on wheels almost anywhere in the Centennial State. DMV2GO is meant to help underserved Coloradans, including those who live in rural areas, Coloradans in assisted living facilities, indigent Coloradans and those re-entering society from incarceration. (Courtesy photo/Derek Kuhn/DOR)
Coloradans have another option in getting the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) services they need as the division shifts its DMV2GO mobile office program into drive, literally.
The new program — which fully launched following a public reveal of these mobile offices in Pagosa Springs on Friday, Aug. 12 — is part of the DMV’s sweeping efforts to better serve Coloradans, especially those who might be underserved such as rural Coloradans, long-term care facility residents and people experiencing homelessness.
The program currently includes the DMV2GO RV — an office on wheels — and two DMV2GO pop-up driver license offices, which can be set up almost anywhere in the state.
“One of our priorities is to continue to find innovative ways to offer our services, and our DMV2GO does just that — bringing DMV offices to our customers in an easy and convenient manner,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said.
“We are excited to bring more flexibility to doing work with the DMV and add to our other convenient service delivery options like myDMV, kiosks, @Home Driving Knowledge test and the myColorad App.”
DMV2GO offers Coloradans the same services as a standard driver license office, with Driving Knowledge tests and endorsement exams being the only exception. DMV2GO also offers access to online vehicle registration and driver record services as well.
The DMV2GO reveal in Pagosa Springs was the culmination of about three years of planning and testing, which was delayed by supply chain issues, particularly vehicle microchip shortages.
“We are so excited to get DMV2GO on the road,” DMV Deputy Senior Director Rosalie Johnson said. “DMV2GO really helps us provide services to Coloradans who don’t have easy access to driver license offices because not having a valid form of identification can present significant barriers for people. The Colorado DMV wants to help put people on the road to success and with DMV2GO we are.”
The DMV started piloting DMV2GO in July 2021 and began serving Coloradans throughout the Centennial State, including helping dozens affected by the Marshall Fire. During the pilot phase from July 2021 through June 30, the DMV visited 191 locations, helped more than 3,000 Coloradans and issued 2,933 identification cards and driver licenses.
Currently, DMV2GO does not require appointments for scheduled pop-up offices. Coloradans interested in having DMV2GO visit their nonprofit, community center, senior living facility, library or correctional facility can request a visit online at DMV.Colorado.gov/DMV2GO.
