Special to the MDP

Normally the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles helps save lives through registering organ and tissue donors at driver license offices throughout the state, but this holiday season, the DMV wants to help save lives another way — by spreading the message about the dangers of drunk and drugged driving.



