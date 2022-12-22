Normally the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles helps save lives through registering organ and tissue donors at driver license offices throughout the state, but this holiday season, the DMV wants to help save lives another way — by spreading the message about the dangers of drunk and drugged driving.
According to DMV data, 12,464 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence in Colorado from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30.
On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020, and one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 45 minutes in 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Not only is driving intoxicated dangerous, but it carries stiff administrative penalties at the DMV that affect how or even if offenders can drive. These include but are not limited to:
• Serve a period of revocation,
• Install an ignition interlock device in your vehicle or the vehicle you drive,
• Pay a $95 license reinstatement fee,
• Provide proof of SR-22 insurance, and
• Enroll in a required alcohol and drug education and treatment course.
“It’s so important that Coloradans drive responsibly, especially during the holidays” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. “We want all Coloradans to enjoy this season safely and responsibly.”
Driving while high
Colorado, like a growing number of states, has recreational and medical cannabis and residents should know that driving while high is not only dangerous and illegal but can carry stiff penalties, including fines up to $1,500. Additional fees can make the fiscal cost of a DUI more than $13,500.
On average, more than 60 people are arrested each day in Colorado for DUI, including drugs, alcohol or a combination of both.
Prescription and over the counter drugs
According to the NHTSA, antidepressants, opioids and other prescription drugs can cause impairment. Colorado motorists should take precautions when driving a vehicle while taking some prescription drugs, especially if the drug’s effect is unknown.
Also, sleep aids, cold, allergy and other over-the-counter-medications can cause drowsiness, nausea, blurred vision and other side effects that can put everyone on Colorado’s roads and highways at risk.
For more information on the dangers of driving under the influence, visit noduicolorado.org.
