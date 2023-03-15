The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles' mobile service, DMV2GO, will tour the Western Slope from March 20 to 25, making stops in Montrose County, Pagosa Springs and Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Reservation.

This is DMV2GO’s first regional tour and it will offer rural Coloradans an opportunity to save a trip to a driver license office, which for many who live on the Western Slope can mean a missed day of work or school.



