The City of Montrose will close the city’s dog park located on the north end of Cerise Park for cleaning and maintenance beginning Wednesday, June 30.
The park will reopen for public use on Monday, Aug. 9.
According to Public Works Assistant Manager Jackie Bubenik, the Cerise Dog Park needs “a deep cleaning, heavy watering and rest.”
During this closure the city’s second dog park located within Riverbottom Park will remain open. This park is located on the north end of Riverbottom Park just off the bike path. The dog parks are open from sunrise to sunset.
These routine closures help rehabilitate the park itself, and can help prevent the spread of diseases like parvo — which can be transmitted through feces and saliva — and kennel cough, which can transmitted through the air.
Bubenik said since public use of the Cerise Dog Park has become so popular, the city’s second dog park in Riverbottom Park was opened indefinitely, provided that it can be kept in good condition.
As a reminder, the city would like to encourage the public to use the waste bags and disposal cans as they contribute to the overall health, safety, and upkeep of both the city’s dog parks.
All pets must remain on-leash until within the off-leash area in the dog park. For more information visit CityofMontrose.org.
