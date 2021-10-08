Donations of cold weather gear and pet food sought for veterans Staff Report Oct 8, 2021 Oct 8, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Local professional journalism is not free. In the effort to inform during COVID-19 we're providing this story for your benefit. Please join us, subscribe now.. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Montrose Elks Lodge No. 1053 is collecting winter items, such as coats, hats and gloves, for veterans in need.The Elks are accepting donations until Veterans Day, Nov. 11.The list of needs includes blankets, sleeping bags, hand warmers (packets), dry, portable snacks; packaged beef jerky and cat/dog food, as many veterans have a helper animal.Deliver donated items to Montrose Elks, 801 S. Hillcrest, Montrose. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donation Pet Food Dog Food Food Clothing Montrose Elks Lodge No. Glove Montrose Elks Veteran Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Gunnison County investigates after hunters find skull in Soap Creek area COVID; illnesses widen Montrose Memorial Hospital staffing gap as growth pushes capacity OBITUARY: Thomas David Armstrong Vet clinic damaged in collision as man rushes dog there for care How Montrose will pick new mascots: district unveils process, end date A shooting, a search and a chase: Man accused of attempted murder Horse owners offer $10K reward in quest for info about animals’ deaths in U.S. 550 collision Dire shortage of substitute teachers in Montrose County School District Tardy evidence slows trial for man accused of biting off Olathe police chief's fingertip Montrose knocks off 4A's No. 1 ranked Palmer Ridge, moves to 6-0 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
