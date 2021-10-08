Montrose Elks Lodge No. 1053 is collecting winter items, such as coats, hats and gloves, for veterans in need.

The Elks are accepting donations until Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

The list of needs includes blankets, sleeping bags, hand warmers (packets), dry, portable snacks; packaged beef jerky and cat/dog food, as many veterans have a helper animal.

Deliver donated items to Montrose Elks, 801 S. Hillcrest, Montrose.

