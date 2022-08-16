A Montrose toddler died and a woman was injured when their ATV crashed in rural Gunnison County on Aug. 11.
Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes on Tuesday identified the child as Ryan Grace Johnson, 2, of Montrose.
Gunnison County Undersheriff Adam Murdie said the woman, Ryan Grace, and their party were recreating about 4 miles past Silverjack Reservoir on Aug. 11.
The two left for what was to have been a short ride on a Polaris all-terrain vehicle. When they did not return when expected, family members went searching and found the ATV tipped over, with the woman and little girl pinned beneath.
Emergency services from Montrose made the scene first, roughly an hour after an emergency call came about the accident in the remote location. They confirmed the child was dead at the scene, Murdie said.
The woman was transported with reportedly minor injuries.
Murdie said the woman Ryan Grace were riding on an unnamed trail between Forest Service Road 858 and Forest Service Trail 240. The trail is at a very steep pitch, with loose gravel, he said, and when the ATV tipped over, both on board were pinned for an unknown period before being found.
Murdie said the matter remains under investigation.
“We definitely extend our condolences to the family because it’s a bad situation all the way around,” he said.
