Haven House Transitional Living Center is hosting its annual “Driving to End Homelessness” golf tournament and silent auction Saturday, Aug. 28.
The nonprofit provides transitional housing for up to 18 months, and programmatic support, to families and single mothers who are trying to break the cycle of homelessness.
Haven House is seeking donated items to put on the block for its silent auction. These can be dropped off at Haven house, 4806 N. River Road in Olathe, or by calling Nichole at 970-323-5280 to arrange a pickup. In Ridgway, donations may be dropped off at 562 Marmot, or by calling Lillian at 949-903-6161. You can also mail gift cards to Haven House, P.O. Box 3122, Montrose CO 81401.
Haven House also welcomes hole sponsors for the tournament. Sponsor-a-hole options start at $100.
Email Larry@havenhousehomeless.org for more information.
To register a team of four, email Larry Fredericksen at the above address or call 970-626-5677.
Driving to End Homelessness begins with sign-in from 7:30 a.m. - 8:20 a.m. Aug. 28, at the Cobble Creek Golf Course, 699 Cobble Drive. Shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m.
For more information about Haven House, or to make a general donation online, visit havevenhousehomeless.org.
