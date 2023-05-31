Downtown digs for land trust

Colorado West Land Trust has opened a new office in Montrose, at 7 Townsend Ave.
This office is an expansion from CWLT’s main office in Grand Junction and signifies the organization’s commitment to conserving agricultural land, wildlife habitat, and scenic open space across western Colorado.
Since its inception in 1980 as Mesa Land Trust, which later merged with Black Canyon Regional Land Trust to form CWLT, the organization has created more than 600 conservation agreements in partnership with farmers, ranchers, and other private landowners. The organization now protects over 200 square miles of western Colorado’s iconic landscapes.
The newly acquired office building has a rich history and was added to the historic registry by the City of Montrose earlier this year. It was originally built in 1899 to house the Montrose Electric Light and Power Company and was sold due to the growing demand for electricity. In 1904 the building was purchased by Valley Feed and Seed Company, which maintained ownership until 1945, passing through various owners since.
"We are proud to establish our presence in this historic space, which now serves as a symbol of our commitment to preserving the agricultural heritage, wildlife habitat, and natural landscapes that make western Colorado such a remarkable place," said Nick Jacobson, CWLT conservation specialist based in Montrose.
To celebrate the opening of the new office, CWLT recently hosted a “pop-in” event, which provided an opportunity for community members to explore the new space and learn more about CWLT's conservation efforts.
Colorado West Land Trust, a private, charitable nonprofit organization, has conserved over 131,000 acres across six western Colorado counties (Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel). Its mission is to protect and enhance agricultural land, wildlife habitat and scenic lands in western Colorado to benefit the community at large, enrich lives, provide opportunities for outdoor recreation, and ensure our connection to land for generations to come. To learn more about CWLT's work and to contribute to the organization’s efforts, visit https://cowestlandtrust.org.
