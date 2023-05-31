Downtown digs for land trust

Colorado West Land Trust celebrates its new downtown Montrose office, at 7 Townsend Ave. (Submitted photo/CWLT)

Colorado West Land Trust has opened a new office in Montrose, at 7 Townsend Ave.

This office is an expansion from CWLT’s main office in Grand Junction and signifies  the organization’s commitment to conserving agricultural land, wildlife habitat, and scenic open space across western  Colorado. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?