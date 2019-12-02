The Delta Police Department has reported a fatal gunshot at a Palmer Street residence on Thanksgiving afternoon.

A brief release provided Monday evening states officers responded to the 300 block of the street on a report of a man in need of medical attention. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The DPD did not release the victim’s name, or further information, including whether accident, suicide or homicide is suspected. Police officials could not be reached for additional information Monday night.

Tags

Load comments