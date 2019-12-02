The Delta Police Department has reported a fatal gunshot at a Palmer Street residence on Thanksgiving afternoon.
A brief release provided Monday evening states officers responded to the 300 block of the street on a report of a man in need of medical attention. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The DPD did not release the victim’s name, or further information, including whether accident, suicide or homicide is suspected. Police officials could not be reached for additional information Monday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.