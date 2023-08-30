The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests released the draft record of decision for the revised land management plan and final environmental impact statement.
This will begin a 60-day objection filing period.
A public meeting — at which forest staff will provide information and overviews — is slated for Montrose from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Montrose County Events Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. The meeting is not for purposes of objections or resolution, but to share information and provide orientation about the plan and its next steps.
The revised plan details the desired conditions, standards, guidelines and objectives that will provide the foundation for future management activities across the forests for at least the next 15 years.
Consistent with the agency’s Wildfire Crisis Strategy, the plan addresses drought, tree mortality and wildfire risk while amplifying forest restoration and resiliency through local and state partnerships. It’s estimated the plan will support 3,900 jobs and provide $125 million in labor income, add 46,000 acres of recommended wilderness and increase fuel treatment objectives by 60%
For draft record of decision, revised plan, environmental impact statement and other documents associated with this release, including interactive maps, webinar recordings and instructions for how to object or file as an interested person, as well as all past publications and other helpful resources, please visit the planning website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/gmug/forestplan.
The objection process provides an opportunity for those who have participated in a prior formal public comment period for this plan revision effort to have their unresolved concerns reviewed before the Forest Supervisor issues a final decision. Individuals must have submitted substantive formal comments related to the plan revision during previous comment periods in order to object.
Objection or resolution-centered meetings will be announced upon the determination of objection standing and information.
The objection process also includes an interested persons format for those interested in how objections are resolved. Interested persons includes any party not named in the objection and individuals who submitted substantive formal comments demonstrating their participation in the planning process. For more information, please see legal notice and the draft Record of Decision.
In addition to the Montrose meeting, the GMUG will host two virtual webinars on:
• Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 10 - 11:30 a.m.; https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87453959663, Meeting ID: 874 5395 9663
• Tuesday, Sept. 5, 5 - 6:30 p.m.; https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88515516068, Meeting ID: 885 1551 6068.
